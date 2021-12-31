JCF rolls out electronic traffic ticketing system

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Thursday rolled out its new Smart Check E-Ticketing System in the Corporate Area.

Twenty of the devices have been introduced in this first phase, with approximately 100 more to be rolled out in phases early next month.

The JCF says the system, which is designed to be a more efficient and accurate alternative to traditional written tickets, provides cops with the ability to issue a printed ticket on the spot with information of the offence, fine, court date and other information.

The system also allows police personnel to instantly check for outstanding traffic tickets, whether the motorist is a person of interest or wanted, as well as information pertaining to their fitness, registration, insurance and other personal data.

Spearheaded by the JCF's Technology Branch, which comprises the Telecommunications Division and the Information Communication and Technology Division (ICTD), the system is welcomed by cops assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, who underwent robust training to use the system.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The officers love the system, it is more legible, efficient and the information is directly entered into the Traffic Management System,” said head of the ICTD, Deputy Superintendent Orette Bascoe.

“It also gives the motorist the ability to pay on the spot as the ticket can be emailed to them with a link to the payment portal,” added Bascoe.

He indicated that more features are to be added to the system and police personnel will be trained as the system improves.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.