Three shot dead in Westmoreland at start of 2022

The parish of Westmoreland that has been plagued by numerous murders leading up to the end of 2021 continued on a bloody trend into the new year by recording the first double murder in Jamaica, along with a single killing.

Those killed have been identified as 28-year-old Derrick Sterling, labourer of Retreat community; 22-year-old Tajay Stewart; and 29-year-old Damar Martin, both unemployed of Frazer Land in Cornwall Mountain, and all in Westmoreland.

Reports from the police are that shortly after 2:00 a.m., Stewart and Martin had just finished celebrating the fact that they lived to see the new year, and were in the process of leaving the premises when they were ambushed and shot multiple times by an armed man. Both men were pronounced dead at hospital.

Prior to that, gunmen struck at a location in Negril, leading to Sterling being shot and killed while riding his motorcycle about 1:30 a.m.

The Negril police reported that Sterling and a pillion were travelling on his black motorcycle along a section of the roadway when they were approached by two men travelling on another motorcycle.

The men opened fire, hitting Sterling who lost control of the motorcycle which overturned. The pillion managed to escape unhurt, while one of the gunmen jumped on to Sterling’s motorcycle and sped off.

Westmoreland and St James have been named as the two bloodiest parishes for 2021.