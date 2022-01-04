Student train service to roll out on Monday

The Ministry of Transport is reporting that the school train service will officially roll out on Monday, January 10 to correspond with the reopening of high schools which are part of the pilot.

The initiative was slated to start on Monday but the transport ministry says the commencement was pushed back at the request of the schools and the Ministry of Education due to the fact that all participating institutions will reopen on Monday, January 10.

It says school administrators are using this week to prepare for the resumption of face-to-face classes.

Under the initiative, the rail service will transport students from Old Harbour and Linstead to Spanish Town.

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will then pick up and drop off students at the various schools in Spanish Town.

In the afternoon, the reverse will obtain.

The Back on Track School Train Service is a partnership involving the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Education, the Jamaica Railway Corporation, JUTC, and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

It is expected to provide safe and cost-effective transport for children who depend on the public transport system for travel.

