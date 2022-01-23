US army general ends high-level visit to Jamaica    

United States army general Laura Richardson, who made history as the first woman to lead the US Southern Command, has now ended her high-level visit to Jamaica on her first trip to the Caribbean.

The US Embassy in Kingston says during her visit, Richardson held three days of meetings focused on the United States' longstanding bilateral defence ties with Jamaica.

Richardson also attended the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF's) change of command ceremony on Friday to mark the ascension of Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman as the first woman Chief of Defence Staff.

The embassy said, yesterday, Wemyss Gorman and Richardson met at the JDF headquarters to discuss the ever-growing US-Jamaica partnership, shared security cooperation interests, threats and challenges.

Richardson also held talks with National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang on security cooperation opportunities in support of cyber engagements, local security, and combatting illicit trafficking.

The commander earlier met with senior US embassy officials including Chargé d'Affaires Linnisa Wahid regarding US support for the America-Jamaica security partnership.

Richardson was joined by US Air Force Major General Sherrie McCandless.

McCandless in 2021 became the first woman to assume commanding general duties of the Washington, D.C. National Guard.

The U.S. capital city's National Guard has a state partnership with Jamaica established more than two decades ago.

