Several JLP protesters want MP Marsha Smith out

Several Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) protesters took to the St Ann North Eastern constituency office of Member of Parliament Marsha Smith this morning, demanding her removal.

The protesters say they have had enough of Smith's continued absence from the constituency.

Efforts to contact her for a reaction have been unsuccessful.

Smith won the seat in a by-election in 2020 after the death of Shahine Robinson.

She is now also the minister of state in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

One supporters alleges that Smith has visited the office only four times since winning the seat.

Another supporter said her absence has burdened councillor for the Exchange division Ian Isaacs who has been shouldering the political responsibilities for the division.

Several supporters trampled on shirts bearing the image of Smith demanding action from Jamaica Labour Party Leader Andrew Holness.

"Andrew come fi Marsha", "Biggest political mistake","If Marsha deh bout wi nah vote", "Waste a vote", "Marsha a stop prosperity" are some of the messages on the placards.

The demonstration has been peaceful and limited to the compound of the constituency office.

