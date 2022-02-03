Wanted man among two arrested in St James

Two men, one of whom was recently listed among more than 88 wanted persons, have been arrested in St James.

They are:

1. Gerald McNaughton, 36, otherwise called ' Ice' of Providence Heights, Flanker in St James

2. Fitzroy Jones, 23, otherwise called 'Dappa' of Mauldon and Rose Heights in St James

The police say McNaughton was apprehended in Top Bay, Discovery Bay, St Ann on Sunday, January 23.

Following a question-and-answer session yesterday, he was charged with murder, wounding with intent and shooting with intent.

Meanwhile, Jones was handed over to the police yesterday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He had been listed as wanted since March 2021.

After being interviewed yesterday, Jones was charged with murder and wounding with intent.

The police are urging people to be vigilant and to report wanted persons to their local police or Crime Stop at 311.

Persons are also encouraged to report suspicious and/or strange persons or activities in and around their communities.

The police are warning that it is a serious offence to harbour criminals.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com