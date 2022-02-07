Adam Stewart kicks off spat over mask mandate

For a second straight day, Sandals boss Adam Stewart has been stoking a firestorm on Twitter over Jamaica's COVID response.

Now, he is in a spat with noted psychologist Dr Leachim Semaj.

It began when Semaj responded to Stewart's Twitter poll showing 80 per cent disapproval for keeping children in mask mandates for six to eight hours a day.

Stewart, the executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International, had polled followers on whether it is healthy and right considering that Jamaica is now dealing with the “less harmful” COVID variant, Omicron.

This morning, Semaj replied: “Do we have a choice to pee or not to pee in the swimming pool @AdamStewart?”

The response of the top Sandals executive was swift.

“Doc, you have a reputation to be a class act psychologist. Rather than posturing as an epidemiologist why don't you focus your efforts on helping so many out there who have lost all mental strength & the will to survive. Pls fact check me on my own personal efforts to help others,” he tweeted.

It set off an avalanche of reactions many, unflattering towards Stewart.

“@AdamStewart, while we understand your interest to getting back to 'normal', perhaps @LSemaj can help you develop emotional intelligence - first step to being a leader. Jamaica wants you to succeed, but not all cost. Follow the science!” @niagillett posted.

Semaj has since posted series of studies and presentations he has done on the psychological impact of the COVID containment measures.

Yesterday, there was caution from president of the Medical Association of Jamaica Michael James about ending the measures.

"It is not wise, in my view, to decide that you are going to stop doing the things that prevent you from contracting the virus,” he told The Gleaner.

Stewart's Twitter poll came after a flood of reactions when he called out Health Minister Christopher Tufton's for stating that only vaccinated participants would be allowed to attend a series of events to be announced soon.

“What happened to 'Out Of Many One People'?” Stewart had asked on Twitter taking issue with the government's decision to discriminate against unvaccinated.

Tufton declined to comment publicly on Stewart's reprimand but his state minister Juliet Cuthbert Flynn has responded.

"The Ministry of Health and Wellness informed us 'out of many one people' that in the past two weeks 180+ persons died from COVID-19 complications. They don't matter? We should all throw away our including cancer patients and sic children?" she replied.

In the meantime, Stewart maintains he is not an anti-vaxxer.

He said the anti-mandate discussion is happening around the world.

But Semaj insists that the Sandals boss should follow the science.

