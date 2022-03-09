41 reports from Integrity Commission to Parliament yet to be published

Eyebrows are being raised as to why the administrators of Parliament have not published 41 reports that were sent to the legislature by Jamaica's single anti-corruption body.

The reports were submitted on February 15 and February 24 and up to 4 o'clock this afternoon, the documents were not available.

The Integrity Commission told The Gleaner that three hard copies along with a flash drive were sent to the Houses of Parliament more than two weeks ago.

Yesterday, the reports were tabled prior to the opening of the Budget Debate by Finance and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke.

However, since that time, the reports from the Integrity Commission along with other reports from the Auditor General's Department and the Independent Commission of Investigations have not been sent to the media.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Despite repeated calls to the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, the reports have not surfaced.

The Gleaner has sought, without success, comment from Clerk to the Houses of Parliament Valrie Curtis.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.