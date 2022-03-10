High drama in Mandeville as shooters engage police in firefight

There was high drama in the Manchester capital Thursday afternoon as shooters engaged the police in a daring firefight along Main Street in the vicinity of Villa Plaza.

Frantic, people scampered to safety as gunshots rang out.

Investigators say some time after 3 p.m., the police responded to a tip that suspicious people were in a motor car.

The police reportedly attempted to intercept the vehicle when they were fired on.

"It was just one barrage of gunfire that sounded like it was coming from everywhere," said one man who worked near the Villa Plaza in the vicinity of the shooting.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said a woman was among the shooters.

"It was one of what we read about in places like Kingston and Montego Bay," he said.

Another man who said he witnessed the incident told The Gleaner that it happened quickly.

"I was sitting in my van in the parking lot and I closed my eyes for a minute because me tired and all I started hearing was shots firing. By the time me look up me see a car a blaze gone and a bag a police in the area," said the eyewitness who requested anonymity.

The shooters managed to flee in a motor vehicle , however, the police retrieved a number of spent shells from the scene.

- Tamara Bailey

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com