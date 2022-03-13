Robertson hailed for his service to country

Glowing tributes from both sides of the political aisle highlighted yesterday’s thanksgiving service at the University Chapel of the West Indies, Mona, for the life of Dr Paul Douglas Robertson, or Dr Paul as he was affectionately known, throughout his many years of service to the Jamaican people and country, as a senator, member of parliament and minister of government under the People’s National Party (PNP).

Former Prime Minister P.J. Patterson recounted the early days of Robertson’s recruitment into the political party and his subsequent devotion to the PNP and loyalty to his mentor, late Prime Minister Michael Manley.

Robertson’s service to people and country, Patterson declared, was characterised by integrity and honesty.

“There are a few who are born with national service in their bloodstream, Paul was one of them. He belonged to a family in which service to his country was the highest expression of responsible citizenship,” Patterson told the congregation.

Meanwhile, another former prime minister, Bruce Golding, who was also leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), shed light on Robertson’s teenage years, both of them having entered Jamaica College in 1963 to complete their sixth form studies. Golding was transferring from St George’s College and his schoolmate from Oberlin High School in rural St Andrew, where his father Cyril was principal and his mother, Dorothy, a teacher.

One detail about Robertson stood out, which was that he was the only student who drove to school, not because he was rich but because his parents lived on the school compound and the car which belonged to his father was available. It was also practical since getting into the Corporate Area on time for school from rural St Andrew was a nightmare.

Golding recalled that Robertson did not indulge in the sporting activities beyond what was required of them during physical education but was a voracious reader, who travelled around with books all the time.

Even though their paths diverted in later years, as they each went on to fulfil their respectively roles in helping Jamaica to transition during the immediate period of post-Independence Jamaica, the bonds of friendship established during those formative years never dimmed.

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang read the first lesson and Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding read the second lesson.

