Court of Appeal upholds disbarment of attorney Minett Palmer-Lawrence

The Court of Appeal today agreed with the General Legal Council (GLC) that attorney-at-law Minette Palmer-Lawrence should be struck from the roll of lawyers eligible to practice in Jamaica.

Palmer-Lawrence was disbarred in 2018 by the disciplinary committee of the GLC following a complaint made against her by businessman Kaon Northover.

She was found guilty of professional misconduct.

The committee found that Palmer-Lawrence “acted dishonesty and was involved in a dishonest scheme to persuade the complainant to part with his funds in what turned out to be a fictitious investment.”

She was ordered to pay US$498,000 with interest at two percent from September 25, 2018.

She was also ordered to pay $750,000 in legal costs to Northover.

Palmer-Lawrence appealed the ruling and the court granted her a stay of execution pending the outcome of the matter.

She had asked the court to set aside the committee's decision because she was innocent.

The committee had found that her actions were deceitful and deliberate.

Northover had complained in 2013 to the GLC that the attorney had persuaded him to make an investment in a scheme and he gave her US$400,000 in 2008.

The committee found that Palmer-Lawrence was involved in a dishonest scheme to persuade the complainant to part with his funds in pursuit of what turned out to be a fictitious investment.

The Court of Appeal, in handing down its decision today, ruled that she should instead pay US$407,000 with interest at two per cent to Northover.

“Justice has prevailed and I am grateful to the GLC and the court,” said Northover who was represented by attorney-at-law Joseph Jarrett.

Lord Anthony Gifford, who represented Palmer-Lawrence, said he is studying the judgment and was actively considering taking the matter to the United Kingdom Privy Council.

- Barbara Gayle

