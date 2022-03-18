Update | Social media influencer Lexi D Bess among three killed in Trelawny crash

The police have confirmed that social media influencer Lexian Williams, 20, is among three people killed in a motor vehicle crash on the North Coast Highway in Spring Hill, Trelawny.

Williams, popularly known as 'Lexi D Bess', was being transported by 25-year-old Kenroy Smith of Hague in the parish when the Toyota Mark X motor car in which they were travelling crashed into a Toyota Voxy.

The social media influencer, who is from Rio Bueno, Trelawny, had just been picked up by Smith.

They were enroute to an event called Cook Out Vibes in Rio Bueno Square.

The driver of the Voxy, Chris Codner, 30, of Exchange in St Ann also died.

A tourist was among the people aboard the Voxy.

Three tourists who were occupants of the Voxy have been hospitalised.

