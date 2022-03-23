Excelsior High School student hospitalised after being stabbed

A grade-11 student of the Excelsior High School in St Andrew is now receiving treatment in hospital after being stabbed at the institution.

The details could not be immediately ascertained.

However, it is understood that the male student was stabbed multiple times.

This is the third tragic incident involving a student in three days.

On Monday, a William Knibb High School student in Trelawny was stabbed to death by another over a 'guard ring'.

The accused student is in police custody.

Meanwhile, this morning a grade-10 Papine High School student was shot on Liguanea Avenue in a reported robbery attempt.

The police are also probing that matter.

