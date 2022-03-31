American vice-president announces US$30 million initiatives for Jamaica

Lester Hinds/Gleaner Writer

United States Vice-President, Kamala Harris has announced that her government will be investing some US$20-million in the Jamaican economy to strengthen growth and expand commerce.

She also said that in the area of crime prevention, the United States would be investing some US$10 million targeted at at-risk kids.

Harris made the announcement during a meeting with Prime Minister Andrew Holness who is on a five-day visit to the US capital, Washington D.C.

On COVID-19 recovery

The vice-president said the Biden Administration would work with Jamaica and provide assistance on top of the $12-million assistance already being given to Jamaica.

On climate change

The vice-president said that the United States will partner with Jamaica on developing new energy sources, human capital and the economy.

Harris also cited strong relationship between Jamaica and the United States.

“We take very seriously our membership in the western hemisphere and we are acutely aware of the interconnection and interdependence between the United States and Jamaica,” she said.

In welcoming Holness, the vice-president said a Jamaican prime minister has not visited the White House since 1995.

“Your presence here today reaffirms the strength of the relationship between the United States and Jamaica and the Caribbean as a whole but also on this the 60th anniversary not only of Jamaica's independence but also diplomatic relationship between Jamaica and the United States,” she said.

Vice-President Harris recalled growing up in St Ann saying one side of her family is Jamaican.

“I know that I share that history with millions of Americans who have their roots through generations in Jamaica,” said the vice president.

Holness will continue his visit today and will attend a town hall meeting on Friday evening with members of the Diaspora.

