Cousins killed in Westmoreland shooting

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

The Westmoreland police are probing last night's shooting deaths of two men at a bar in Big Bridge, Westmoreland.

Jemario Fenton, 24, and Henry Thompson, 35, both of Big Bridge in the parish were shot dead shortly after 9:15 p.m.

The men were among patrons at a bar when two men rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire hitting them multiple times before speeding away.

Thompson and Fenton were rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

This is the third double murder in Westmoreland in as many weeks.

