Cousins killed in Westmoreland shooting
Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer
The Westmoreland police are probing last night's shooting deaths of two men at a bar in Big Bridge, Westmoreland.
Jemario Fenton, 24, and Henry Thompson, 35, both of Big Bridge in the parish were shot dead shortly after 9:15 p.m.
The men were among patrons at a bar when two men rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire hitting them multiple times before speeding away.
Thompson and Fenton were rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
This is the third double murder in Westmoreland in as many weeks.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com