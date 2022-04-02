Prepare for sexual harassment law, Grange urges companies

Gender Minister Olivia Grange is urging organisations to prepare for the implementation of the Sexual Harassment law.

Under the law, workplaces and institutions are required to issue sexual harassment policies and bring those policies to the attention of workers.

The policy should advise workers, clients, students, residents, wards, and members on how complaints of sexual harassment should be reported and addressed.

“Although workplaces and institutions will have 12 months from the implementation date of the law to put their policies in place, it is critical that the work begins now," said Grange.

She said she has mandated the Bureau of Gender Affairs to intensify sensitisation on the sexual harassment legislation and to help organisations to develop their policies.

The minister said she was awaiting the completion of the administrative arrangements for the establishment of the Sexual Harassment Tribunal and the Sexual Harassment Unit before announcing the date on which the Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act, 2021 comes into operation.

The Tribunal will hear and determine complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace and other institutions and adjudicate complaints by a worker of the employer's failure to act on complaints.

The Sexual Harassment Unit will help in the investigative work and other statutory requirements to support the proper functioning of the tribunal.

“We are advanced in appointing the tribunal as well as the training and recruitment for the Sexual Harassment Unit which are needed to bring into operation this important and well-needed law to protect the many women and men who are suffering the harmful effects of sexual harassment across our country,” said Grange.

