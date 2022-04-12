Four arrested in Mandeville over gun seizure
Four persons were arrested by the police in Mandeville, Manchester today over the seizure of an illegal firearm.
The police say the three men and a woman could be charged later today.
According to the police, about 11:20 am, a team was on patrol in the town centre when a motorist reported a suspicious vehicle.
The police said investigations led the team to a silver Honda fit with four occupants.
The vehicle was reportedly trailing an individual who left a bank after conducting a transaction.
According to police, the vehicle was stopped, the occupants searched and a nine millimetre pistol was found in the bosom of the female.
The four were taken into custody.
- Tamara Bailey
