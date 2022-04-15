Sections of Waterford in Portmore under curfew

A curfew has been imposed by the police in sections of Waterford in Portmore, St Catherine.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m., Thursday and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, April 16.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along an imaginary line about 148 metres from the western boundary vicinity the intersection of Adair Drive with Caymanas Drive to the train line at the Dyke Road.

EAST: Along the Dyke Road from the train line at the northern boundary to the intersection with Passagefort Drive.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

SOUTH: Along Passagefort Drive from the intersection with Dyke Road to the Caymanas Park wall at the western boundary.

WEST: Along an imaginary line about 179 metres from Passagefort Drive running parallel along the Caymanas Park wall to the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.