Obstruction of justice trial for attorney Gordon Brown set for July 21

Attorney Gordon Brown is to go on trial for obstruction of justice in the St James Parish Court on July 21.

Brown received the trial date and was bound over when he appeared in court today before presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley.

The trial date was set despite an admission from the prosecution that full disclosure of documents to the defence had not yet been completed.

The prosecution indicated that the disclosure would be completed ahead of the trial.

Brown, who is represented in the matter by fellow attorney Henry McCurdy, had previously been summoned before the court on March 30.

The charge against Brown stems from a matter involving his client businessman Michael Issa, who is the stepfather of nine-year-old Gabriel King, the developmentally challenged child who was brutally murdered on January 13.

According to reports, Issa was arrested and charged with negligent loss of a firearm, indecent language, and resisting arrest when he went to make a police report on January 13, hours after his stepson was abducted and killed.

The matter of Issa's licensed firearm, which went missing on December 17, 2021, and was subsequently found, is unrelated to the child's death.

The negligent loss of firearm charge was eventually dismissed.

However, Issa will be tried in relation to the other charges on May 16.

- Christopher Thomas

