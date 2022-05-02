Road works in Mineral Heights to begin this week

Long-awaited road works in Mineral Heights in South Clarendon are set to begin on Thursday.

This was disclosed on Sunday by Member of Parliament for the constituency, Pearnel Charles Jr, via social media.

He indicated that the decision was made following a meeting held with the contractor for the project Dutch Construction, Mayor of May Pen, Winston Maragh, president of the citizen association Ethel Brown, as well as other stakeholders.

A representative from Dutch Construction indicated that the project will start off with putting in kerb walls.

Expounding on the work, Maragh said the focus will be placed on four of the worst affected streets in Mineral Heights until another aspect of the contract is approved.

“This delay has been inordinate and unjustified in my view and we have to do everything to make sure that when we start Thursday that the job is done efficiently and that we work with the contractors to make sure that the job is done safely,” Charles Jr. stressed.

He stated that there will be oversight to ensure that the works a completed within six months.

“I am anticipating that the works will proceed as planned,” said Brown.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

