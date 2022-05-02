SDA stalwart Ancile Gloudon has died

The Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) church community has been plunged into mourning with the passing of stalwart Ancile Gloudon.

Gloudon, 89, passed away on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital after experiencing low oxygen levels.

He was the husband of Jamaican playwright and broadcaster Barbara Gloudon.

Gloudon, who is Trinidadian, is a former actor, a past president of the orchid society here, and a veteran member of Andrews Memorial SDA Church.

“It’s really just a great loss,” said long-time friend Vermont Murray, who is an elder at Andrews Memorial SDA Church.

Murray told The Gleaner that his death came as a shock and that he continues to be affected by his passing.

Head pastor at Andrews Memorial SDA Adrian Johnson described Gloudon as “a father amongst all of us.”

It was noted that he was a dedicated pianist who never missed an opportunity to play at night services and would also take on the hat of Sabbath school teacher and preacher on occasion.

“That’s just the kind of man he is. He loved the church and he loved the work of God and had a passion for plants,” said Johnson.

“We deeply, deeply, deeply miss him very much,” Johnson said.

- Asha Wilks

