Police to review footage of Manchester mob killing, as they seek to make arrests

The police will be reviewing footage of Friday's mob killing of Chieftain Campbell in Mandeville, Manchester, to identify the participants.

Video captured by persons at the scene of the incident on Friday has been circulating.

Speaking on Radio Jamaica's 'That's a Rap' with Earl Moxam this afternoon, the head of the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay said the constabulary's technical team has been engaged to commence the review process, which will begin shortly.

"We have not identified anyone just yet. We are hoping that the technology will aid us, because in a situation like this nobody is going to come forward to say this, or [say] what happened...," she said.

"If we recognise anybody who was a part of it, then certainly persons are going to be held accountable," she warned.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Radio Jamaica reported that at about midday on Friday, Campbell was walking on Manchester Road in the parish capital, when he was accused of stealing money. He was set upon and beaten by persons responding to the alarm.

The police intervened and took Campbell to hospital for treatment, but he died sometime after 5:00 p.m.

Residents of Campbell's community, Victoria Town in south Manchester, blocked roads leading to the town square Saturday morning to protest his killing.

The residents claimed Campbell was conducting business when he was robbed. They said the real thieves then raised the alarm causing the mob to attack Campbell.

Residents described Campbell, who is a member of a school board in the community, as an icon.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.