Hanover man charged over fatal machete attack

Twenty-six-year-old Roshawn Lewis of Copse district in Hanover has been charged for the chopping death of a bar owner during a dispute.

The incident happened in the community on Friday, May 6.

Reports from the Ramble Police are that about 6:00 a.m., Lewis was at the bar when he and the owner had a dispute.

During the dispute, Lewis reportedly left and returned with a machete which he used to chop the bar owner several times.

The police were summoned and the injured man was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

Lewis was arrested and charged on Friday.

His court date is being finalised.

