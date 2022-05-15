June 23 election for Grenada

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada (CMC):

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell last night announced June 23 as the date for general elections, as his ruling New National Party (NNP) seeks a third consecutive term in office.

Nomination Day will be June 1.

The last general election was held in 2018, and the NNP swept the polls in the last two general elections, winning all 15 seats in the Parliament.

Mitchell, 75, one of the longest serving heads of government in CARICOM, has already signalled that this election would be his last as leader of the party.

The NNP will face a challenge from the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which is contesting the elections with the young attorney, Dickon Mitchell, at the helm.

Mitchell told supporters that he had already asked Governor General Dame Cécile La Grenade to dissolve the Parliament tomorrow.

“I have also asked the Governor General to issue the writ for the election on Tuesday, May 17, in other words, only one day you have to try to register, if you ain’t register yet. I warned you already, I warned you, I warned you,” he said.

He said the publication of the writs would be made on Wednesday, May 18.