One dead, eight injured in St Andrew gun attack
Published:Saturday | May 28, 2022 | 8:35 AM
One man was killed and eight others injured in a gun attack in St Andrew this morning.
The shooting happened in the community popularly known as Common.
The dead man has been identified as 32-year-old Sanjay Cousins.
Three women are reportedly among the injured.
Investigations are ongoing.
More information to come.
