One dead, eight injured in St Andrew gun attack

One man was killed and eight others injured in a gun attack in St Andrew this morning.

The shooting happened in the community popularly known as Common.

The dead man has been identified as 32-year-old Sanjay Cousins.

Three women are reportedly among the injured.

Investigations are ongoing.

More information to come.

