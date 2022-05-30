Fake reports of crime scene at Bayside, Portmore, say police

The police are advising persons that a message circulating on social media and messaging apps that warns persons to avoid Bayside in Portmore, St. Catherine is fake.

The message claims that the area is an active crime scene, where several persons have sustained gunshot wounds. There is no active crime scene at Bayside and persons are free to conduct their lawful business, the Corporate Communications Unit of the police said in a press release just now.

“The police are once again warning persons to desist from sharing fake news. Such actions have the potential to cause considerable panic amongst the general citizenry and may amount to creating a public mischief – a crime for which one can be arrested and charged,” said the release.

