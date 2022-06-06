Four dead, one hospitalised in Spanish Town shooting

Gunmen last night killed four persons and injured another along Railway Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Dead are:

* Twenty-one-year-old Nicardo Moore, otherwise called 'Blacks', of Railway Lane

* Twenty-one-year-old Kirk Barrett, otherwise called 'Mikey', of Railway Lane

* Thirty-four-year-old Desmond Bloomfield, alias 'Pepeto', Ellerslie Pen in Spanish Town

* Thirty-eight-year-old Horace Lettman, a tiler of Oxford Road in Spanish Town.

The police report that about 7:30 p.m., the men were along the roadway when they were pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire.

The attackers then fled.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, all five men were taken to hospital where four were pronounced dead and the fifth admitted in stable condition.

