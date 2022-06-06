Jury empanelled in Bobo Gang trial, testimony to begin tomorrow

A seven-member jury was this afternoon empanelled in the Home Circuit Court at the trial of the four alleged members of the Bobo Gang who are charged in connection with the 2011 murder of a businessman and his taxi driver in Russia, Westmoreland.

The jury is expected to start hearing testimony tomorrow morning.

The trial start today with opening statement from the Crown.

Justice Leighton Pusey is presiding over the trial.

The defendants, Ian Barrett, Jermaine James, Dwayne Drummond and Dwayne Williams, are facing murder and conspiracy charges.

Allegations are that the men killed 24-year-old taxi driver Kaymian Munroe and kidnapped 22-year-old cooking gas salesman, Rohan Jones, and demanded $200,000 for his return.

However, Jones' decomposing body was found in bushes three days later.

Jones reportedly hired Munroe to assist him with the delivery of cooking gas and while in the Russia community they were held up by gunmen.

The gunmen reportedly demanded money and when it was not met, they shot and killed Munroe when he tried to escape.

It is further alleged that they then kidnapped Jones and later demanded $200,000 for his return, but his body was found three days later in bushes along Wharf Road in Savanna-la-Mar.

Barrett, Drummond and James were later apprehended by the police and charged along with Williams, who surrendered after he was listed as a person of interest in the case.

Shortly after, another alleged gang member, Adrian Spence, 21, of Whitehall in Negril, who was said to be involved in the double murder, was killed during an alleged shoot-out with the police in Negril.

