St James man killed in suspected case of electrocution

A man is suspected to have been electrocuted in Coral Gardens, St James today.

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it helped the firefighters to remove the man from a breadfruit tree.

He was later pronounced dead.

The company says details on how the incident happened are "sketchy".

JPS said it became aware of the situation when its teams received a call from the Jamaica Fire Brigade, requesting assistance to remove the man from the tree.

"Upon arrival, crews saw the man in a breadfruit tree. JPS crews assisted the fire brigade to have the man removed," the company said in a statement this afternoon.

The man has not been identified.

