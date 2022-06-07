Tue | Jun 7, 2022

St James man killed in suspected case of electrocution

Published:Tuesday | June 7, 2022 | 7:12 PM
JPS says details on how the incident happened are "sketchy". 

A man is suspected to have been electrocuted in Coral Gardens, St James today. 

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it helped the firefighters to remove the man from a breadfruit tree.

He was later pronounced dead. 

The company says details on how the incident happened are "sketchy". 

JPS said it became aware of the situation when its teams received a call from the Jamaica Fire Brigade, requesting assistance to remove the man from the tree.

"Upon arrival, crews saw the man in a breadfruit tree. JPS crews assisted the fire brigade to have the man removed," the company said in a statement this afternoon. 

The man has not been identified.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.