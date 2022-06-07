St James man killed in suspected case of electrocution
A man is suspected to have been electrocuted in Coral Gardens, St James today.
The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it helped the firefighters to remove the man from a breadfruit tree.
He was later pronounced dead.
The company says details on how the incident happened are "sketchy".
JPS said it became aware of the situation when its teams received a call from the Jamaica Fire Brigade, requesting assistance to remove the man from the tree.
"Upon arrival, crews saw the man in a breadfruit tree. JPS crews assisted the fire brigade to have the man removed," the company said in a statement this afternoon.
The man has not been identified.
