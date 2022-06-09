Master blender Jamaican Joy Spence receives DISCUS Lifetime Achievement Award

The world's first female master blender Jamaican Dr Joy Spence was today honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

Spence, who has served as master blender for over 23 years at Appleton Estate, was recognised with the top honour at the council's annual conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She shared the spotlight with three illustrious change-makers, Deborah Brenner, president, Women of the Vine and Spirits Foundation; Nicole Austin, distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Company; and Becky Harris, master distiller, who shared the moment with her husband Scott, co-founder of Catoctin Creek Distilling Company.

Spence was lauded for her role in creating some of the finest, most highly awarded rums in the world, including Appleton Estate eight-year-old Reserve and Appleton Estate Rare Blend 12-year-old.

Perhaps her crowning achievement was the limited edition Appleton Estate 50-year-old Jamaican Rum – the oldest rum blend ever introduced to the consumer marketplace, retailing for US$5,000, read her profile.

Spence's hard work and dedication earned her one of Jamaica's highest honours in 2017 when she was awarded the Order of Distinction - Commander Rank.

She has also received two honourary doctorate degrees.

In 2018, Spence was the first woman to receive the National Medal for Science and Technology, continuing the trailblasing journey she started as early as age 13.

- Janet Silvera

