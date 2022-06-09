St Catherine farmer charged for fatal stabbing

A St Catherine farmer held in relation to a fatal stabbing has been charged.

Gregory Allen, 38, of Golden River in Above Rocks, was charged with murder on Wednesday following a question and answer interview.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, June 10.

The charge stemmed from the death of 20-year-old Tajay Anderson, otherwise called 'Devil', in their of Above Rocks community on Saturday, May 21.

It is reported that Anderson and Allen were involved in a dispute when it is alleged that Anderson used an object to chop Allen multiple times.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Allen subsequently used a knife to stab Anderson multiple times, according to the police.

The police were summoned and both men were taken to hospital where Anderson was pronounced dead and Allen admitted under police guard.

Allen was subsequently charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.