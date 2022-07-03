Sun | Jul 3, 2022

Man shot at plaza in Manchester succumbs

Published:Sunday | July 3, 2022 | 11:16 AM
A screengrab from a video of a police cordon following a shooting in Manchester on July 2, 2022.

The man who was shot along Juici Plaza in Manchester yesterday has succumbed in hospital.

He has been identified as 49-year-old Ricardo Bennett, a fisherman of Vernon Avenue, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 2:03 p.m., Bennett was on the plaza located along Manchester Road when a gunman approached him and shot him several times.

The police were alerted and Bennett was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation continues.

- Olivia Brown 

