Man shot at plaza in Manchester succumbs
Published:Sunday | July 3, 2022 | 11:16 AM
The man who was shot along Juici Plaza in Manchester yesterday has succumbed in hospital.
He has been identified as 49-year-old Ricardo Bennett, a fisherman of Vernon Avenue, Old Harbour, St Catherine.
Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 2:03 p.m., Bennett was on the plaza located along Manchester Road when a gunman approached him and shot him several times.
The police were alerted and Bennett was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigation continues.
- Olivia Brown
