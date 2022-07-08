Policeman freed of indecent assault of 15-y-o girl

A cop who was accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl has been acquitted.

Constable Ryan Anderson was found not guilty of indecent assault at the end of his trial in the St Mary Parish Court on Wednesday.

However, Anderson, who is assigned to the Orange Bay Police Station in Portland, remains in custody on other charges for allegedly attacking his girlfriend.

He has been in custody since December last year.

In the case that ended on Wednesday, the 15-year-old had claimed to police investigators that Anderson touched her leg while she was travelling in his car last August.

He was charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

But attorney-at-law John Jacobs, who represented Anderson, said his client was found not guilty because the presiding judge found "multiple material inconsistencies" in the teen's assertion.

Jacobs said Anderson maintained his innocence from the outset and was "elated" that his confidence in justice system has been rewarded.

The constable is scheduled to appear in court on Monday on charges of rape, grievous sexual assault, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, unlawful wounding and destruction of property for the alleged attack on his common-law partner.

