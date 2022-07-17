Haitian carrier establishes new route from Dominican Republic to Jamaica

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, CMC – The private Haitian airline Sunrise Airways has announced the establishment of a new direct route between Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic and Kingston, Jamaica.

According to airline officials, starting August 11, the direct flight between the Sunrise Airways hub at La Isabela International Airport – also known as Joaquín Balaguer International Airport in the Dominican Republic – and Kingston, Jamaica will take place on Thursdays and Sundays.

The new route is described as one that will offer passengers new business and tourism opportunities.

The 90-minute flights will be operated by the Dominican subsidiary of Sunrise Airways.

