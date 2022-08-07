Mosquito killers – a new safe and effective method to eliminate the disease-causing vector

At first glance, one could be forgiven for thinking that it is a regular flower pot given the shape and size. But nothing could be further from the truth. It is, in fact, the world’s first biodegradable mosquito killer, which is now available in Jamaica and offers an effective environmentally friendly option to shield your home from this pesky and dangerous disease-transmitting vector.

The biodegradable mosquito killer does just that – kills mosquitoes and their eggs – and it is ready to use.

Local distributors Medimpex Jamaica Limited recommends the use of gloves while handling the biodegradable mosquito killer, and the user should avoid contact with the skin, eyes, and clothing and avoid direct contact with the interior of the trap. It should also be kept out of the reach of children and domestic animals.

To set up this ready-to-use mosquito trap, simply place it outdoors in your backyard, garden, or balcony and fill it with water up to the point of the overflow hole. The mild insecticide sprayed on the inside of the trap, along with that contained in the pouch, is then activated, acting as a pheromone to attract female mosquitoes, which are then killed when they try to lay eggs in the standing water, and all eggs laid are also killed.

Therein lies the deadly attraction for the mosquitoes since the setting mimics their ideal breeding ground.

Made from recycled material, the trap is designed to last for at least four weeks, and when the refill water begins to flow through it, that is a clear indication that it needs to be replaced.

Project Manager at Medimpex, Sergio Gonzalez Lopez, explained that the trap is very effective against mosquitoes that cause zika, malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, chikungunya, West Nile, and other mosquito-borne diseases. Its main advantage over traditional methods of mosquito control, such as spraying with insecticides or fogging, is that when used as directed, there is no risk to other insects, animals, or humans.

“Using bed netting only protects at night while plastic mosquito traps are complicated to use, requiring manual charging. But the biodegradable mosquito killer provides a simple solution to effectively shield your surroundings against mosquitoes,” Lopez told The Sunday Gleaner.

The product, which is registered with and approved by the Pesticide Control Authority, has been attracting keen interest, especially from business operators with large outdoor areas that are regularly populated. The recommended distance for setting the traps is 30 feet apart, with at least 10 of them in place.

Hotel owners are among those showing interest in this product, and for Managing Director FIlip Nedic, while the company is primarily engaged in the distribution of pharmaceuticals, this was a logical add-on product since it is designed to prevent diseases, with its ease of use a major pulling factor.

“You simply set it and forget about it. It’s that simple,” he declared.

HOW TO USE

The simple steps for use are as follows:

• Fill the biodegradable mosquito killer to overflow hole with fresh water. By design, the water will not exceed the height of the overflow hole. Add water as necessary if evaporation occurs.

• Traps should be spaced 30-40 feet apart around the property in shaded areas. Mosquitoes live and breed in these areas.

• Place 10 mosquito killer per acre. Place four mosquito killers per home (outside). Place one to two mosquito killers on apartment balconies.

• Look for and eliminate all standing water around your home. Standing water can be found in places such as bird baths, flower pots, and gutters.

• Replace mosquito killers once every four weeks. Mosquito killers will no longer hold water when they are ready to be replaced.

