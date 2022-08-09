St James man charged for assaulting, threatening woman with licensed gun

A St James man accused of pulling his licensed firearm on a woman and threatening to kill her has been charged.

He's 44-year-old Richard Woo, a customer service manager of Bogue Village, who has been charged with assault at common law, unlawful wounding and illegal possession of firearm.

A date is yet to be set for Woo to appear in court.

The police report that about 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 06 the complainant and another woman were in Rhyne Park and they got into an argument where both started throwing stones at each other.

It is being alleged that Woo got involved and pushed the complainant to the ground, pointed his firearm in her face, and threatened to kill her.

The police were informed and an investigation was launched.

Subsequently, Woo turned himself in to the police in the presence of his attorney.

He was charged following a question-and-answer interview.

