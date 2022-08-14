Make December 12 Portia Simpson Miller Day - McCurdy

Attorney-at-law Henry McCurdy wants December 12 to be declared Portia Simpson Miller Day.

McCurdy, a former People's National Party (PNP) candidate for St James North Western, says Jamaica's first female prime minister warrants the recognition.

December 12 is Simpson Miller's birthday.

“I am going to ask the comrade members of parliament and the comrade senators that when they go back to Kingston and sit in the honourable House they ask the government to declare December 12 Portia Simpson Miller Day," McCurdy said last night while speaking at a party meeting in St James West Central at Granville Primary School.

"It is sad that she left the [political] scene from 2017 and we as comrades have not celebrated her," he stated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He wants the Opposition PNP to lobby the government on the matter.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.