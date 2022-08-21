Education Minister appeals to church for help with indiscipline in schools

Education Minister Fayval Williams has issued an appeal to the church community to partner with the ministry to address anti-social behaviour among students in schools.

“We believe [that the church] can be a powerful ally in this quest to affect a change in behaviour,” said Williams on Saturday while addressing congregants at the Andrews Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church on Hope Road in St. Andrew.

“The ministry is seeking the support… of the church community in partnering with us to implement character education programmes in our schools and the wider society."

The objective of the programme is to produce well-adjusted students with strong moral codes and ethics, who have respect for themselves and others, to guide the country's future.

Williams said the partnership between church and State remains an important connection in ensuring lasting peace in the society.

Williams said churches in Jamaica have long played a significant role in the development of the country's education system, in social outreach programmes, and in shaping the character of the people.

The minister also noted that over the many decades, the Seventh-day Adventist Church has guided and influenced generations of Jamaicans and persons across the globe.

“Your outreach ministries have had a deep impact on the lives of thousands of Jamaicans, and we need you to continue doing what you do well,” she said. “We value your input and perspectives as you continue in your individual and collective work, in advancing the education of our children."

Williams announced in her Sectoral Debate presentation earlier this year that character education would receive priority focus in the school curriculum.

