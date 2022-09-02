Gov’t spending $71 million on social housing in Denham Town

​​​The Government is to spend $71 million to build 20 new homes for families in Denham Town in West Kingston.

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation is providing $50 million, while the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development will provide the remaining $21 million.

The project is to be executed under the government's New Social Housing Programme.

Ground was broken today for the Victoria Palms housing development.

Twelve units are slated for completion within a nine-month period.

The entire development is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The houses will be built in five blocks, with each comprised of four multi-storey structures.

Among the amenities are green spaces, gazebos, and a children's play area.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who spoke at the ground-breaking ceremony, said the project forms part of the Government's commitment to deliver 70,000 housing solutions to Jamaicans over a five-year period.

“Much of the effort that the Government is putting into building these houses will ensure that the housing market is properly supplied. It means that there will be a stock of houses that people… at all income levels… will be able to purchase,” he said.

He emphasised that the Government continues to introduce innovative programmes to create a framework that will make homeownership possible for Jamaicans at various income levels.

Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, said the development is one of several that will be undertaken in Kingston Western, for which he is the Member of Parliament.

Noting that Denham Town is one of the oldest communities in the Corporate Area, McKenzie said: “[it] will be a better community with the infusion of these new housing solutions.”

He assured that “there [is] more to come as we move to put proper housing in the community” while pointing out that Tivoli Gardens is also slated to benefit from the construction of new houses.

Victoria Palms is being undertaken in collaboration with the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

