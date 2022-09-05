Performances decline in CSEC mathematics and English language

Fewer students received passing grades in this year's Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) mathematics and English language exams, when compared to 2021.

This is based on data released by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) today on the performance of students in the May/June 2022 exams.

Only 37 per cent of students received a passing grade for mathematics. This represents a five per cent decline when compared to 2021.

Meanwhile, 71 per cent of students who sat English A received grades one to three, a three per cent decline.

CXC director of operations, Dr. Nicole Manning presented the results in a ceremony hosted in St. Lucia Monday morning.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Pass rates for other subjects:

English B - 72%

Biology - 78%

Chemistry - 59%

Physics - 64%

Integrated Science - 67%

Principles of Accounts - 69%

Principles of Business - 80%

Geography- 61%

Social Studies - 52%

Human and Social Biology - 66%

On the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) side, there were high pass rates in the core subjects of Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies.

Some 94 percent of students who sat Caribbean Studies earned grades one to five, and 92 percent of students received a passing grade for Communication Studies.

Here's how students performed in other subjects:

Information Technology Unit 1 - 91%

Information Technology Unit 2 - 96%

Food & Nutrition Unit 1 - 90%

Food & Nutrition Unit 2 - 97%

Law Unit 1 - 93%

Law Unit 2 - 86%

Physics Unit 1 - 97%

Physics Unit 2 - 98%

CXC results will be released to students later today.

- Judana Murphy

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.