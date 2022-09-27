PM to answer questions about 'deterioration' of Vale Royal

At the expiration of 21 days, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is expected to divulge the short-term plans for the preservation and restoration of Vale Royal.

Given the “visible deterioration” of Vale Royal, Holness is also expected to indicate which government agency or department has responsibility for the maintenance and upkeep of the property and its buildings.

In questions posed to Holness, Member of Parliament for St Andrew South East Julian Robinson wants the prime minister to state whether Vale Royal is designated a national monument under the Jamaica National Heritage Trust Act.

Robinson has also asked the prime minister to comment on the status of the artwork, furniture and other items housed in the property's main building.

The St Andrew South East MP wants to know if the government plans to restore Vale Royal as it is the prime minister's official residence.

Robinson also wants the prime minister to state whether there are plans for the Vale Royal property and whether there will be any consultation with the residents of the neighbouring properties.

-Edmond Campbell

