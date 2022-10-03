Jamaican, Kevin Hendrickson, named Caribbean Hotelier of the Year

Courtleigh Hospitality Group's Managing Director, Kevin Hendrickson, has been named Caribbean Hotelier of the Year.

He was announced as the new recipient of the title during an awards luncheon at the Caribe Hilton in Puerto Rico on Monday.

After graduating university with a business administration degree, Hendrickson proved his mettle as general manager for Courtleigh Manor hotel on Trafalgar Road, which was bought as an investment property in 1981 by National Continental Corporation under the chairmanship of his father.

In 1996, the by now seasoned hotelier bought the Marcus Garvey building, nestled between the Pegasus and former Wyndham hotels and with a USAID development loan, converted it 11 months later into a new home for The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites.

Hendrickson is currently leading a massive multibillion-dollar redevelopment and integration of three of his hotel holdings on Knutsford Boulevard in the New Kingston business district.

