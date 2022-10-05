Education programme at juvenile correctional institutions gets technology boost

Some 147 wards within juvenile remand and correctional centres are to benefit from technological devices donated by e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited (e-LJam) to the Department of Correctional Services.

The devices, 63 laptops/desktops and 120 tablets will assist with the teaching and mentorship programmes in juvenile institutions.

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) will donate four projectors at a later date.

The devices were handed over during a ceremony on Tuesday at the South Camp Juvenile Correctional Centre in St Andrew.

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Zavia Mayne, highlighted that participation in the educational programmes in the juvenile correctional institutions is not optional and the programmes offered to wards assist in their upward mobility.

“We endeavour to provide the same standard of education within the correctional centres that is offered to students in Jamaica's educational system. The children participate in remedial programmes. Education is one of the best forms of rehabilitation for youths, and it certainly sets the platform for reintegration into society once they are released from these institutions.”

Minister of Education, Fayval Williams, encouraged the wards in attendance to embrace education.

“You are here because you made a mistake, but take the time to think, learn and be educated. Achieve your CSEC and CAPE subjects so that when you exit, you will become the person you want to be.”

Williams also expressed gratitude to e-Learning Jamaica for its contribution that will assist the wards in their educational pursuits.

Meanwhile, Principal Director of Information Communications Technology at the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, Kaydian Smith-Nelson delivered remarks on behalf of the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology – the Honourable Daryl Vaz.

Smith-Nelson said; “We know that these devices from the Ministry will assist the DCS in its learning and mentorship programmes at juvenile facilities and we commend e-Learning for collaborating with the Ministry of National Security to identify the areas of need and to provide the ICT solutions. Today, all ministries represented here, are declaring that a bright future for our wards exist and we are committed to making this a reality with these devices.”

Chief Executive Officer, e-LJam, Andrew Lee, emphasised the importance of access to technology and devices within institutions.

“Children who are interested and engaged in what they are studying are expected to have better knowledge retention. Teachers can use apps or trusted online resources to enhance the traditional ways of teaching and keep students more engaged. With countless online resources, technology can help to improve teaching.”

