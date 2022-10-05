Government agencies mark National Customer Service Week

Members of the public can benefit from the Government Mobile Service Fair on Friday, October 7 at the St Gabriel Anglican Church in May Pen, Clarendon.

The fair, which will begin at 10 a.m., is being organised by the Public Sector Modernisation Division (PSMD), Office of the Cabinet, as part of activities to celebrate National Customer Service Week (NCSW) 2022 and Service Excellence.

It is being held under the theme ‘Celebrating Service Excellence: Reigniting a Culture of Care’.

The PSMD has partnered with the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) to celebrate NCSW from October 2 to 8.

Persons will be able to apply for their passports, birth certificates and Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) licences. They will also benefit from a number of other services, including free blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and eye checks.

Some of the agencies participating include the National Housing Trust, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Registrar General’s Department and the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency.

Modernisation specialist at the Office of the Cabinet’s PSMD, Beverley Seaton Bernard, said the week provides an opportunity to highlight and focus on the services being delivered to customers.

“As a public sector, we want to share and bring to the front our services, even as we are speaking about the improvements that are happening in the public sector. We want the citizens of Jamaica to become more aware of the changes that are happening and the impact of the work that is happening through the Service Excellence Policy implemented in the public sector,” she said.

Seaton Bernard said that focus will be on people engagement, one of the pillars of the Service Excellence Policy. The policy, which is built on two key pillars, People Engagement and Performance Excellence, was launched on July 13, 2022, by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The policy outlines key principles and minimum standards for all government entities, as well as the mechanism by which service excellence will be institutionalised in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

“We will bring services to the customers. We will talk to them. We will explain what some of the plans are that are happening and some of the initiatives that are taking place behind the scenes to improve service within public-sector entities,” Seaton Bernard added.

JIS