Kingston man accused of shooting at police freed after years in custody

A man who was in custody for three and a half years after the police accused him of shooting at them was recently freed of gun charges.

Devon Layne was found not guilty of illegal possession of firearm and shooting with intent following a trial in the Gun Court.

The Kingston labourer was arrested on New Year's Day in 2019.

The allegations were that he was among a group of men along a roadway in central Kingston who was seen firing at the police.

It further alleged that after firing at the police, Layne tried to jump over a fence but was caught.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The alleged weapon was not recovered.

Layne was, however, exonerated on the grounds that there were several inconsistencies from the four main police witnesses and further that no gunshot residue was found on his hands.

Attorney-at-law Althea Freeman represented Layne.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.