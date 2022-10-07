Elon Musk’s Starlink granted licence to offer Internet services in Jamaica

The Ministry of Science and Technology is reporting that a licence has been approved for American billionaire Elon Musk's company Starlink to offer Internet services via satellite technology in Jamaica.

Starlink currently provides high-speed, low-latency broadband Internet across the globe.

Portfolio Minister Daryl Vaz says this is monumental for the advancement of Jamaica as a digital society.

“We are working assiduously to broaden the connectivity across the island. Starlink is a move in the right direction because, with satellite Internet, even the areas that have never been connected previously, have the opportunity to have access to high-speed Internet now,” he said.

“Consumers will now have more options in choosing service providers. I remain committed to ensuring we continue to advance technologically as this will bolster advancement in education, the medical field, and economic growth,” added Vaz.

The Ministry says the introduction of Starlink means that even the most remote and underserved areas will have access to connectivity.

Communities with Starlink can now deliver online education, and provide telehealth services, and connectivity to support and enable economic growth, it noted.

Starlink also offers unprecedented connectivity continuity during cases of natural disaster and emergency response.

Starlink has provided support in the aftermath of hurricanes, following wildfires and flooding, and supported governments and public safety officials in other times of crisis.

Noting the need for continuous, reliable and quality Internet at sea or in the air, SpaceX, Starlink's parent company, is now providing specialised kits to support these customers.

“This will be an enabling force which will further strengthen the government's objective in transforming the future of Jamaica by connecting the underserved and unserved communities. We look forward to introducing the Starlink Kit to the public, which arrives with everything you need to get online in minutes, including your Starlink (satellite), WiFi router, cables and base,” Dr Maria Myers-Hamilton, Managing Director of Spectrum Management Authority, remarked.

Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband Internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

