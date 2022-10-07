Manchester man charged for attacking woman with a box cutter

A 25-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a woman with a box cutter knife in Manchester on Thursday.

The police say Chevroy Dunwell, a farmer, of Dobson district, Manchester, has been charged with wounding with intent following the incident in his community.

The police say the victim was at a shop talking to friends about 11:00 a.m., when Dunwell went inside and used the box cutter to inflict wounds to her chest.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated and released.

Dunwell was later arrested and charged.

The police say his court date is being finalised.

