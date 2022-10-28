$30m for Malvern Health Centre renovation

Approximately $30 million will be spent to upgrade and renovate the Malvern Health Centre in St Elizabeth.

Minister of state in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and member of parliament, St Elizabeth South Eastern, Franklin Witter, made the disclosure during his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on October 26.

He said that the contract is scheduled to be signed shortly. Witter noted that the improvement works at the Malvern Health Centre will be greatly appreciated, as it serves scores of constituents.

He expressed gratitude to the health and wellness ministry for responding to the need for improvements at the health facility.

Meanwhile, Witter said that the constituency has one of the highest vaccination rates for COVID-19 in the country.

“I believe this was as a result of the great work that was done by the ministry’s team,” he said, commending the health ministry team for their response during the height of the pandemic.

JIS