Nearly 1,300 murders committed so far in Jamaica

Nearly 1,300 murders have been committed in Jamaica since the start of the year, an eight per cent increase year-on-year.

In the latest Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) statistics on serious crimes, as at October 29, a total of 1,294 homicides have been recorded.

This represents 92 more when compared with the corresponding period in 2021.

St James 178, Westmoreland 125, St Catherine North 121, St Andrew South 119 and St Catherine South 104 are the top five leading police divisions when it comes on to murders.

Portland has the fewest murders with 10, a 38 per cent reduction when compared to the period under review in 2021.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Shootings, injured persons, and rape have also declined.

Robberies have increased by 21 percent while break-ins have gone up by nine per cent.

There are 61 days remaining in 2022.

In 2021, a total of 1,463 people were murdered.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.