Wilson calls for more stringent traffic laws

Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western Morland Wilson wants the Road Traffic Act of 2018 amended to include stiffer fines for motorists who are in breach, as well as mandatory imprisonment for some of the more serious offences.

Morland, who was closing the State of the Constituency Debate in Parliament on Wednesday, referenced the case of the driver of a public passenger vehicle involved in an eight-vehicle crash along Constant Spring Road on Tuesday, who had 120 outstanding traffic tickets. This, he said, was an indication of gaps in the system, which are in urgent need of being addressed.

He believes that the first five or six tickets should have triggered a red flag and further action taken to prevent the motorist from continuing to endanger the lives of the public.

“Either some suspension of his licence or some other repercussions, but he should not be allowed to go as far as getting 120 tickets,” Morland said, adding that it raises the question of how many people are driving with hundreds of unpaid tickets. He insisted that the intention is not to punish these motorists but instead to get them to operate their vehicles in keeping with the dictates of the Road Traffic Act.

“We have to take a look at how we train our drivers and the recertification process,” explained Wilson, who said he had spoken to drivers who admitted to being out of touch with the Road Traffic Act. Most of them studied it 20, 30 years ago, and although they can drive, they forget how to use the motor vehicle properly and their obligations to other road-users.

“We are not talking about their ability to turn the steering and move the vehicle from point A to B. They are professionals at that, but when it comes to the Road Code, which is another component of being able to drive on a road, they would have forgotten. We should look at some time limits, whether it is five or 10 years, just like we have recertification for gun licences where you have to know how to use and operate the gun properly. We should have a similar situation where motorists are required to get recertified, so we know that they are familiar and up to speed with the road code.

Meanwhile, the National Works Agency came in for commendation from the member of parliament for the work it had done over the past year in repairing and rehabilitating roadways across Jamaica, but especially for its work in Westmoreland Western.

“Road repairs have started along the Toll Gate to Grange Hill, Grange Hill to Glasgow roadways and the contract has been awarded for the repairs of the Bulstrode road and we anticipate work will begin soon,” he told parliament.